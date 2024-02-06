2K Games has just unveiled the gameplay for the WWE 2K24 video game.

This year, Cody Rhodes takes the spotlight as the cover star, while Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley grace the cover of the Deluxe edition.

The game will also feature a special 40 years of WrestleMania mode. Fans can now pre-order the game on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

2K has made the video private after releasing it, but you can still check it out below: