Brock Lesnar has been removed from the 40 Years of WrestleMania cover in the gameplay trailer that was released today.

Lesnar’s return to WWE TV at the Royal Rumble was canceled following a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, and WWE as a former UFC/WWE Heavyweight Champion was listed in the suit, with Lesnar later being revealed in a report to be that person.

Lesnar had been slated to work the Men’s Royal Rumble match, where he would’ve been eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, leading to a match at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Bron Breakker replaced Lesnar in the Rumble.

As previously reported, Lesnar is not going to be around for a while, and some people in the company think he won’t ever return. There are no plans to use Lesnar at this time.