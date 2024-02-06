In the opening segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes did a promo segment with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, which eventually led to Drew McIntyre coming out, and a brawl broke out.

During it, the fans in attendance chanted, “Rocky Sucks,” a shot at The Rock after Rock replaced Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns.

WrestleVotes reported, “I am told the “Rocky Sucks” chants that took place last night on RAW totally threw certain people off. While this “viral reaction” story was leaned into last night, that part of it was something unexpected.”