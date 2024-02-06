An update from Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Sunday that he would not be at the commentary booth for NXT Vengeance Day due to undergoing a medical procedure, adding that the procedure would cause him to miss a few weeks of NXT television as well. During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker thanked fans for their support and shed some news on what he’s going through medically.

First of all, I want to thank everybody for all of the support and all the well wishes, telling me to get well and get back on track. I’m going to get back as soon as I can. I’m going to take a couple weeks off, but rest assured, I will be back live and and in living color, doing it like it’s supposed to be done, but I’m going to take these days off to relax. I’m relaxing. I had a medical procedure. I don’t like putting my business out there. If I was dying, I’ll let you guys know. I ain’t dying, I ain’t dead yet or anything like that. It is something that’s going to keep me down for a couple of weeks. I don’t like being down. I like being on the go and working out. That’s been my thing for forever, being able to get up in the morning and being able to train. Before I go to bed at night, getting in the gym to train. This last month or so, I haven’t been able to do that. Right now, I’m on my way back to getting to that point. I feel good. I’m sore as hell. I feel good. I hate I missed Vengeance Day. The action was action packed. I was sitting and listening, and it just didn’t have the same feel. Wade [Wade Barrett] didn’t have enough rhythm, especially to his cadence. As far as the show goes, awesome show.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Booker a speedy recovery.

NXT Vengeance Day closed with Carmelo Hayes betraying Trick Williams. You can read about that here, or check out Booker’s full podcast below.

