The first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024 ended on a sour note.

At the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN., “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov managed to earn a victory to retain his WWE NXT World Championship over Trick Williams.

This came after Trick had already lost in the opener alongside Carmelo Hayes to Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

In the main event of the show, Dragunov and Williams were battling at ringside, where Hayes was cheering on Trick, per his request, when ‘Melo seemed to accidentally collide into the leg of Williams.

The momentum shift ultimately led to “The Mad Dragon” finishing off Williams with a Torpedo Moscow for the win. After the match, Hayes was consoling an emotional Trick and telling him how he did his best.

And then it happened.

Trick marched forward to look at Dragunov as he was passing through the curtain backstage, when from behind, Hayes clipped his injured knee. He proceed to beat him down with a steel chair before unfolding one of their old t-shirts with the TMG initials on it and laying it across his body while standing tall over him as the show went off the air.