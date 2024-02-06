Dustin Rhodes opens up about his current role in AEW.

The Natural spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he admitted that he was proud of himself for continuing to compete at such a high level, but reveals that he’s much more nervous these days than in the past. Rhodes says this is due to his age and feeling like he cannot afford to mess up.

I’m proud of myself for still hanging in there and doing what I can to elevate these youngins and to make the next set of superstars for AEW to actually get their chance to shine because we have some amazing young talent. If I can help in any way, I’m there, absolutely. I love that Tony gives me the opportunities that he does. I get a lot more nervous now, in the last five years I guess, since I turned 50. When I go out, it is nerve-racking because I cannot afford to go out there and mess up. I don’t want to mess up. If I do, people are going to see that and say, ‘Oh, he needs to retire.’ That’s something that really bothers me. I have to go stay on top and keep working hard. I’ve been training my ass off and making sure that I don’t stumble in that ring. Listen, everybody does, but right now, I’m just focusing on whatever my next time is and what I have to do to get through that and try to put on a good show and entertain the fans like I always have. It’s very humbling for me and I love it. Without the fans, it would just be empty arenas and that’s no fun. We need them there every single time.

Rhodes last competed on the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he lost to TNT Champion Christian Cage in singles-action.

