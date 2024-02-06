There is no bigger pro-wrestling world in the fan than NFL Superstar, George Kittle.

Kittle, who made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 39 by tackling The Miz, spoke about the ongoing controversy brewing for WWE’s top talent Cody Rhodes, and how The Rock is potentially taking his WrestleMania 40 spot despite The American Nightmare winning the Royal Rumble matchup. Kittle was asked about the storyline during an NFL presser as he prepares to play in Super Bowl LVIII as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The All-Pro Tight End opened up about his love for wrestling, then addressed the storyline head-on, stating that he’s a fan of Cody, Roman, and The Rock but pitched an angle that could make everyone happy. Kittle says that The Rock should be the special guest referee in a WrestleMania 40 match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Well someone took notice of Kittle’s pitch and that’s WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He retweeted Kittle’s answer and wrote, “The People’s Tight End knows what’s up…

@gkittle46.”

Check it out below.