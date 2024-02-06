Bret Hart recently had an interview with FOX Sports Australia where Hart was specifically asked about Rhea Ripley.
Hart praised the Women’s World Champion by stating that she consistently brings a sense of realism to the wrestling world.
“I really like her (Rhea Ripley) a lot. I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her — she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt. She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”