During the WWE Royal Rumble weekend, Intercontinental champion Gunther shared his thoughts on the potential arrival of Kazuchika Okada in WWE while speaking with Nick Hausman from HausOfWrestling.com.
On February 1st, Okada officially became a free agent and is currently wrapping up his remaining obligations with NJPW where he has interest from AEW and WWE.
“I think Okada is fantastic. I always love Japanese wrestling. When I grew up in professional wrestling, understanding everything, I always enjoyed Japanese wrestling the most. I was more of an All Japan guy than a New Japan guy, to be honest. But yeah, he’s one of the best in the world, and if he joins WWE, he’s very welcome to, and I think he finds great competition here.”