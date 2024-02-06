The Rock faced criticism for replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he is set to go up against Roman Reigns.

Following last week’s SmackDown, there has been a strong movement among fans about Rhodes. WWE is expected to officially announce the Rock vs. Reigns match at the WrestleMania Kickoff event on Thursday.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE experienced a significant increase in ticket sales, going from 7,600 tickets sold for Raw on Friday to 10,000 tickets sold by Monday night.