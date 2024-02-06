Giulia has had great interest from WWE for several months, with rumors suggesting that she had received an offer from the company. It was widely known that AEW was not in the running to sign her, leaving the decision between WWE and staying with NJPW.

Initially, it seemed that Giulia was WWE-bound once her contract expired in March. However, she has decided to help STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, who recently left the promotion, with his new promotion before making her move to WWE.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the situation as Giulia has a strong loyalty towards Ogawa, who played a significant role in her rise n STARDOM.