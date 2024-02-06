WWE is set to announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the main event for WrestleMania 40 this week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8, during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. PT, with the match scheduled to start at 4 p.m. PT.

Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that this venue choice indicates that WWE had been planning this match for quite some time, as it is not something they could have booked on short notice.

This lines up with reports suggesting that the decision to have The Rock face Reigns was made back in early January when The Rock joined the TKO Board of Directors.