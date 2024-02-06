The newly released film “Argylle” conquered the domestic box office over the weekend.

Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson, this movie was directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, with the screenplay written by Jason Fuchs.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Argylle” raked in an impressive $18 million domestically, surpassing the earnings of “The Beekeeper” ($5.3 million), “Wonka” ($4.8 million), and “Migration” ($4.1 million). Its international performance added $17.3 million, resulting in a worldwide total of $35.3 million.