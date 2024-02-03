WWE has made a shift in their plans for WrestleMania 40 by replacing Cody Rhodes’ challenge to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title with a match between The Rock and his cousin.

During Friday’s SmackDown, Rhodes expressed his intention to take everything from Reigns but clarified that it wouldn’t happen at WrestleMania. He then introduced The Rock, who had a tense face-off with Reigns. Although the match hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected to be announced at a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

This change in the main event was decided in the past few days, as reported by Dave Meltzer on the F4W Forum. Initially, Rhodes vs. Reigns was the plan on the night of the Rumble and Monday, but it was altered the following day due to The Rock pushing heavily for it.

It seems that Rhodes will now officially challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.