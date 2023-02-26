Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from State Farm Center in Champaign, IL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya & Tegan Nox

The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa) defeated Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Braun Strowman

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor, after the match The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) join Cody in the ring

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 4-Way (Charlotte submits Sonya Deville)

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins