Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair spoke about the possibility of Austin Theory wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Cena will return to WWE TV on March 6 for Raw.

“I know this about John and this is what really makes John special. If there’s a scenario, trust me this is not from him, but I know him very well. If there’s a position that will help the company and help an individual that he likes, he’s in. Theory wrestling John Cena makes Theory automatically a big player. Whether you think he is or not, he’s getting to wrestle John Cena. John Cena is a big deal. John’s in that category of like when Austin comes back or Rock comes back. When John Cena comes back, it’s a big deal. John is very giving. It’s not about John Cena anymore. It’s about what he can do to make the company better and be a company guy, but by the way, you got to pay him a lot to do it (he laughs).”

