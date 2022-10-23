Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman comes to the ring. He and Omos had a brief brawl

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match- The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Extreme Rules Match- Ronda Rousey (c) retains over Liv Morgan.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett).

WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle, The Miz and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way.