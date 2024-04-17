Who producers matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE NXT?

Let’s find out!

Fightful Select are reporting the following items from the 4/16 show.

WWE NXT PRODUCERS (4/16/2024)

Level Up:

– Riley Osborne vs Kyle Dixon: AJ Winkler

– Karmen Petrovic vs Wren Sinclair: Norman Smiley

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux: Wesley Blake

– Jaida Parker vs Carlee Bright: Robbie Brookside

NXT:

– Noam Dar vs Dijak: Oney Lorcan

– Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice: Johnny Moss and Shawn Spears

– Joaquin Wilde vs Ridge Holland: Matt Bloom

– The Family/No Quarter Catch Crew Promo: Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom.

– Je’Von Evans vs Ilja Dragunov : Fit Finlay.

– Thea Hail vs Tatum Paxley: Johnny Moss and Shawn Spears

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs Authors of Pain: Steve Corino

– Ivar vs Josh Briggs: Steve Corino

– Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes: Terry Taylor

WWE NXT BACKSTAGE NEWS (4/16/2024)

– Also as we noted earlier today, Shawn Spears worked as a producer for the women’s matches on this week’s show.

– There were some timing issues early into the show, with things falling behind, before ultimately catching up by the time the main event hit.

– Carmelo Hayes did multiple walk-throughs of the long take for his entrance before doing so on the live show.

– “Friendship’s Last Breath” is the internal name for the 4/16 episode.

– Drew Gulak was written off TV this week. As noted, The Family took credit for this in the storylines and in real life, there are no plans for him to return.