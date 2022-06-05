– Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Fallon Henley defeated Brooklyn Barlow in the opener. This was the second WWE match for Barlow, who was signed after the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts. She previously debuted with a loss to Ivy Nile in March. Barlow looks to have improved some since then, but Henley carried the match and won with a Shining Wizard.

– Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs. This was another match were both competitors are improving, but this one had more back & forth. Paxley won with a powerbomb for the pin.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal in the main event. Blade and Enofe still need some work in the ring but they are developing a fanbase in the Performance Center crowd. This was strong tag team action with a double Cutter/Gutbuster to Bernal for the pin. The two teams shook hands after the match.

Below are video clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

