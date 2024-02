Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This is the fallout edition of NXT from last Sunday’s Vengeance Day PLE. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic celebration

Carmelo Hayes to explain why he attacked Trick Williams

Lola Vice vs.Roxanne Perez.