The future of the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles are up in the air.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 episode ended with what appeared to be the end of NXT Tag Team Champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. The main event saw Perez cash in her Breakout Tournament contract against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, but Jade turned on Perez and hit her with a belt shot, which allowed Rose to get the win. Jade then attacked Perez in the ring with her skateboard.

Perez did not appear on this week’s show, but Jade came to the ring and addressed last week’s attack as fans booed her. Jade told the fans to shut the hell up and listen, then began ranting about how she should’ve stabbed her best friend in the back much sooner than she did. She recalled how fans praised her and labeled her the new breakout Superstar of NXT following WarGames last year, but everything changed when she brought her best friend to NXT and from day one, fans were giving Perez more of their attention, making her the new #1 to the fans.

Jade went on about how she finally became a champion with her best friend at Great American Bash, but not 30 minutes later Perez made it all about herself when she decided to cash in her Breakout contract on Rose. Jade wondered what the hell Perez was thinking as Jade wanted to make the titles the best thing in WWE, but Perez was suddenly over it. Jade continued and accused Perez of using her. She then called Perez a selfish bitch, and said Perez thought she was going to become champion last week, which is why it felt so good to hit her with the title, leaving her with a “poor little puppy dog” face. Jade then said Perez wasn’t at the show tonight because she wasn’t medically cleared due to a broken heart. She also promised she would win the Women’s Battle Royal main event.

Jade ended her promo by exiting the ring and declaring that her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belt represents nothing but a lie now, and means nothing to her. She bragged about being “wired just a little bit differently” these days, then raised the title and tossed it into a trash can. The boos got louder as Jade marched to the back to end the segment.

Jade later came out as a participant in the 20-Woman Battle Royal main event. The other competitors insulted her to start the match, which caused her to walk out. Ivy Nile decked her at ringside and chased her away to the backstage area. Jade later returned at the end of the match and tried to steal a win from Zoey Stark, but it back-fired and Stark eliminated her to become the new #1 contender to Rose’s NXT Women’s Title. You can click here for photos, videos, and details from the main event.

WWE has not officially declared the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to be vacant, as of this writing, but it seems like they will be relinquished soon. It’s possible that a tournament will be held to eventually crown new champions, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE would have several potential tag teams to work the tournament if they go in that direction. Just based off this week’s Battle Royal, possible tag teams could be Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, plus Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, among others.

Jade’s trash can spot actually led to many fans commenting on how WWE disrespected the titles, expressing concern that the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles won’t be brought back after this. There was a narrative among some that WWE is doing away with the main roster and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, based on the trash can spot, and how the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have not been decided after being vacant for two months following the RAW walk-out by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

It should be noted how there has been nothing to indicate that the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are done, but the same could’ve been said for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles back in May. This week’s trash can spot by Jade appears to be inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) trashing the WWE Women’s Title belt on the December 18, 1995 edition of WCW Nitro.

Jade re-tweeted a clip from tonight’s NXT segment and wrote, “Wired different”

Perez also responded to a tweet on the segment and wrote, “I’m disgusted”

There’s also no word yet on when the Jade vs. Perez match will take place, but we will keep you updated.

