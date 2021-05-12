A possible split between Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is being teased.

Last night’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Gonzalez retain her title over Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Gonzalez approached Martinez in the trainer’s room and gave her a show of respect.

As seen in the post-show video below, Kai watched from the background and was not happy with the sportsmanlike exchange between Gonzalez and Martinez.

Gonzalez and Kai have been together since February 2020 when Gonzalez debuted at the “Takeover: Portland” event to help Kai defeat Tegan Nox in a Street Fight.

Kai and Gonzalez have not commented on a potential split as of this writing, but Kai did re-tweet WWE asking why Kai reacted to the show of respect between Gonzalez and Martinez the way she did.

Stay tuned for more.

