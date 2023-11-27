The fallout from Saturday’s Survivor Series will happen as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from Nashville, TN, at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tonight’s show will feature the Raw return of CM Punk, who hasn’t appeared on the flagship show since 2014.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

CM Punk & Randy Orton to appear

Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match: The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Natalya and Tegan Nox will get their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green