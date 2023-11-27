Luchasaurus, also known as Killswitch, whose real name is Austin Matelson, has officially secured his ring name.
The AEW star had attorney Michael Dockins file the trademark application with the USPTO. This trademark is specifically for entertainment and merchandise services, and the filing was completed on November 25.
During the November 22 episode of Dynamite, Christian Cage decided to rename Luchasaurus as Killswitch. This is the same name as Cage’s finishing move. Here is the description:
– “Hats; shirts; bandanas; shirts and short-sleeved shirts; sweatshirts; hooded sweatshirts.”
– “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”