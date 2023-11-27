Luchasaurus, also known as Killswitch, whose real name is Austin Matelson, has officially secured his ring name.

The AEW star had attorney Michael Dockins file the trademark application with the USPTO. This trademark is specifically for entertainment and merchandise services, and the filing was completed on November 25.

During the November 22 episode of Dynamite, Christian Cage decided to rename Luchasaurus as Killswitch. This is the same name as Cage’s finishing move. Here is the description: