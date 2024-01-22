Tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tonight’s show will be the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Raw featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressing his future after reportedly suffering a knee injury a week ago.

Those advertised for the show include Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Seth Rollins to kick off the show to address his future

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio