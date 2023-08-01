GUNTHER is slated to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at this Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE.

On Monday’s Raw, GUNTHER and Chad Gable faced off in a five-minute challenge for Gable to prove that he could last five minutes in the ring with the Ring General. He did that before GUNTHER beat Gable.

Post-match while speaking with Raw Talk, Gable discussed wanting to share the ring with GUNTHER again.

“Does this look like victory to you? (Points to his chest) No. This was a five-star chest, okay, and he turned it into mincemeat in a matter of five minutes. Well, Gunther. Get yourself ready. Because on the other side of SummerSlam, Master Gable’s turning the coaching techniques on himself. Take care of your business. I’ll be waiting for you, and you’re paying for this chest, this five-star chest, and you’re paying for it with a lot more than five minutes. Because I’ll go five hours any day of the week, baby. Get yourself ready.”

Transcription via Fightful.