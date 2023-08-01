Matt Riddle battled Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Riddle lost the bout when eating a DDT with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at ringside.

While recapping the show, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that outside of the ring issues have prevented WWE from pushing Riddle as a top star. WWE reportedly decided a long time ago that because Riddle seems to get into trouble too often, he won’t be someone they build around.

Meltzer added that how Riddle lost made him realize Riddle was lower in the minds of WWE officials.

Outside of the ring, Riddle has made headlines for allegations regarding taking drugs with an adult film star, failing a drug test last year, and being sent to rehab for substance abuse issues.