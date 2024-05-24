The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 24, 2024 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/24/2024



* Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax: TJ Wilson



* LA Knight & Street Profts vs. A-Town Down Under & Carmelo Hayes: Jamie Noble



* Cody Rhodes promo: Shane Helms



* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green: Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly



* Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga: None listed



* WWE Speed: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari



* Dark Match: Randy Orton vs. Bloodline: Jamie Noble



* Dark Match: Sami Zayn vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari



* Dark Match: Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

(H/T: Fightful Select)