A new match appears set for the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

During this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at 6/5c on Friday, Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge for a match at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view this Sunday night.

“The Virtuosa” called out former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa for a one-on-one showdown at the AEW PPV scheduled for this Sunday night, May 26, 2024, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

On X, Purrazzo responded to the clip of the challenge shared by the official AEW account, writing, “My first AEW Double Or Nothing, let’s start the show by ending you.”

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.