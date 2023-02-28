Monday’s WWE RAW saw Candice LeRae defeat Piper Niven in singles action, thanks to an assist by Nikki Cross. Cross has followed LeRae around for several weeks now because she’s lonely and has no friends.

As seen below, WWE released post-RAW footage of Byron Saxton interviewing LeRae backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Saxton asked LeRae what she thought of the win, and LeRae said she needed the win for herself, and for her son.

Saxton then asked LeRae if she noticed Cross’ presence at ringside, and that’s when Niven blind-sided her. Niven laid LeRae out and sent some sort of warning to Cross.

You can see the full video below, along with footage from RAW:

