WWE’s Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai have announced their new podcast.

Vega took to Instagram on Friday and announced that the Zelvx & Charlie Girl podcast will premiere on YouTube in the near future.

“ANNOUNCEMENT TIME! PODCAST TINGZ,” Vega wrote. “Yesss @imkingkota and I are joining up to bring you: ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL [crossed swords emoji] [black heart emoji] [alien monster emoji] Subscribe today! Debut coming soon!”

The YouTube channel for the new podcast can be found at @ZelvxandCharlieGirl. The official channel description reads like this:

“Cyberpunk meets Kawaii in this gamer podcast: ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL! Debut date coming soon!”

You can see Vega’s full post below, along with graphics for the podcast:

