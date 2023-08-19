AEW has announced the full card for next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA will also serve as the go-home episode for AEW All In.

The final Dynamite before All In will see Renee Paquette conduct separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to discuss their All In matches. Dynamite will also include a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to discuss their title match at All In.

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix is the top match announced for Fyter Fest as of this writing. The Blackpool Combat Club has feuded with The Lucha Brothers and The Best Friends in recent weeks, and All In will feature a Stadium Stampede match with Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and three mystery partners vs. Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

Other new matches announced for the Fyter Fest Dynamite are The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho. The All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho will also take place.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Dynamite:

* The go-home Dynamite build for All In

* FTW Champion Jack Perry plans to retire the title

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend against The Hardys. If The Hardys win, they will replace Aussie Open on the All In Zero Hour pre-show to defend against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* Renee Paquette will conduct separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to discuss their All In matches

* All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

* The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will sit down for a face-to-face interview to discuss All In title match

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns

* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

* Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

