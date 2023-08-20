The first happenings have been announced for next Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision, which will be taped on Wednesday at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, before and after the live Dynamite Fyter Fest episode. Collision is being taped next week because the company will be in London, England for All In, which takes place the next day after Collision.

AEW has announced that the Collision Fyter Fest episode will feature an All In All-Star 8-Man tag team match. The participants for the match have not been announced.

It was also announced that next Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of Collision will feature promos from AEW stars who are in London for All In. These will be inserted into next Saturday’s broadcast.

No other matches or segments have been announced for the Collision Fyter Fest as of this writing, but AEW noted that the full card will be revealed on Wednesday’s Dynamite Fyter Fest.

