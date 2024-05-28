The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada continues to wind down tonight.

WWE returns with the second-to-last episode of their weekly WWE NXT program leading up to the aforementioned premium live event at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan and Tatum Paxley vs. Michin in a pair of WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifiers, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang w/ Joe Coffey), as well as Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osbourne.

Also scheduled is a special appearance by hip-hop star Sexxy Red, and we will find out who Roxanne Perez will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against at WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.