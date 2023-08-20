The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 1 event that took place on Saturday night in Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of :Fightful:

– Deathmatch: Maki Death Kill (Nick Gage & Maki Itoh) def. Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander)

– Leon Slater def. Alec Price

– THRUSSY (Dark Sheik, Allie Katch & Effy) def. Crazy King, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope

– Tony Deppen def. Alex Zayne

– Double Dog Collar Match: Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck def. Charles Mason & Parrow.

– Jimmy Lloyd def. Shane Mercer, Ninja Mack, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon, Gringo Loco, Arez and Komander

– GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Takashi Sasaki

– King Of FREEDOM World Championship: Toru Sugiura (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

– Masha Slamovich def. “Spyder” Nate Webb

– Deathmatch: Violento Jack def. Matt Tremont