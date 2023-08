Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Citrus Springs, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Tyler Bate & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne.

Dante Chen defeated Wolfgang (w/ Mark & Joe Coffey).

Gigi Dolin defeated Karmen Petrovic.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defeated Luca Crusifino.

Meta-Four (Oro Mensah, Noam Dar, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) defeated Dragon Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria.

Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.

Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice & Jade Gentile defeated Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Tiana Caffey.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) retain over Schism (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ AVA).