Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Teddy Long’s transition from a referee/manager to being the WWE SmackDown and later Raw General Manager. Here are the highlights:

On Teddy Long as SmackDown General Manager:

“You know what? I was surprised; I’m not going to lie to you. I know that Teddy managed in the past, but he was a referee for years. Yeah. He was out of the game for a long time. He came back in; it was like he didn’t even pause or skip a beat. I thought he was as entertaining and good as he was as a manager. And, I thought, as an author, an authoritarian character. Yeah, he did incredibly well. He had a nice, loud voice and, you know, he was forthright with everybody, which I thought was cool. Yep. Everybody pops for him. I guarantee that Teddy was their favorite gm.”

On his chemistry with Teddy Long.:

“Well, you know, it depends. I mean, Teddy had good chemistry with everybody, you know, he just had this way of relating to people, you know, he, everything was, you know, hall player, you know, hw was just entertaining to work with and smooth, easy to talk to and yeah, he was smooth. That’s exactly what I was trying to explain. He was smooth.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.