GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 1 event tonight in Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Leon Slater vs. Alec Price

Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne

Matt Tremont vs. Violent Jack

King of FREEDOM Champion Toru Sugiura defends against John Wayne Murdoch

Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander vs. Dante Leon vs. Cole Roderick vs. Ninja Mack

Crazy King & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy)

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. Parrow & Charles Mason

Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. Maki Itoh & Nick Gage

GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita defends against Akashi Sasaki