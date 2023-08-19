NJPW has announced a Best of Seven Series that will take place throughout the Road to Destruction tour.

Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita, and El Desperado) will face Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, and Master Wato in the series that starts on September 10th.

Should it go all seven, the final bout will be held at Destruction in Ryogoku on October 9. NJPW issued the following: