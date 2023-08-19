WWE has secured the trademark rights to one of its online shows, “WWE’s The Bump.”

On August 15, the company filed the trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

WWE’s The Bump debuted in 2019, with various guests and wrestlers popping in weekly, both in-studio and through video call-ins, to answer fan questions and advance storylines.

The show is available on YouTube and on WWE’s social media sites. The show has been hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, McKenzie Mitchell, Ryan Pappolla, and Dan Vollmayer.

This filing was for entertainment purposes. The following is the description: