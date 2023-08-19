WWE will hold the Fastlane 2023 PLE from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on October 7th.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,276 tickets, and there are 1,267 left. It’s set up for 11,543 seats, with 1,225 being available for resale.

Updated WWE PLE 2023 schedule

Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, September 30, 2023: WWE NXT No Mercy – Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center