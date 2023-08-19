AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker in a fatal 4-way bout is one of the top matches on the AEW All In card.

When asked if there was something wrong with Baker, Sean Ross Sapp said during a Q&A on Fightful Select that she is working banged up. It’s unclear what the exact injury is that she’s dealing with.

AEW holds the All In pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match:

MJF (champion) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Hikaru Shida (champion) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs Britt Baker

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Singles Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Trios Match:

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita

Stadium Stampede Match:

Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & three TBA

Zero Hour Pre-Show ROH Tag Team Title Match:

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (champions) vs. MJF & Adam Cole