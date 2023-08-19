WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the new world heavyweight championship (currently held by Seth Rollins) and whether winning that title would “finish” the American Nightmare’s story. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How finishing the story would see him dethrone Roman Reigns:

I don’t think that was ever something in terms of on the table because it was very clear to every body, new people, young infrastructure people, all the way up to the top brass, what my story and goal when returning was. I’m talking about the physical hardware of the belt. Anytime a belt is new and shows up, every superstar, we all want it. Just now, I signed a replica one at an appearance. ‘Man, it’s very nice.’ We all have gold fever for these titles. The way it came out of that press conference made it sound non-important. That’s as important of a title as it can possibly be, it’s just not related to the ‘finish the story’ theme.

On potentially winning the new world heavyweight title:

No, what happens is what happens. This is a very unpredictable world. It gets more unpredictable by the day. Every day there is some level of news, scandal, excitement, something. I believe, sincerely, this run that I have been lucky to get, and also have earned, I want to let it ride and see where it goes. I don’t look at it as diminishing anything. It’s a massive title that represent Raw, which is the show I’m on.

In a separate interview, Cody spoke about his return from injury at the Royal Rumble and how it happened at the height of Sami Zayn’s popularity. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)