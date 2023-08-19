AEW All In breaks an incredible record.
According to WrestleTix, the August 27th event from Wembley Stadium has sold 80,846 tickets, surpassing WWE’s record that was established at WrestleMania 32 in Texas for paid attendees. AEW is currently set up for 85,000 seats but will continue to open up more as tickets sell.
AEW ALL IN
Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 4,626
Current Setup => 85,472
Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update)
This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 19, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN:
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
Coffin Match:
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)
Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF
Stadium Stampede Match:
Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi
Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay