AEW All In breaks an incredible record.

According to WrestleTix, the August 27th event from Wembley Stadium has sold 80,846 tickets, surpassing WWE’s record that was established at WrestleMania 32 in Texas for paid attendees. AEW is currently set up for 85,000 seats but will continue to open up more as tickets sell.

AEW ALL IN

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00

Wembley Stadium, London Available Tickets => 4,626

Current Setup => 85,472

Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update) This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 19, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN:

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF

Stadium Stampede Match:

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay