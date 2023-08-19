Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod while covering WWE SummerSlam 1988. Here are the highlights:

On working with Randy Savage:

“I had no problems with some people who had issues. I’ve heard people have had problems with Randy. But, Randy and I got along. We got along fine. Well, again, one more example of having something in common. You see, we came from wrestling families. “I think that played into it. But it’s kind of like that. We all contributed. It’s kind of like when I mean, the first time Randy and I, I think we ever touched was at WrestleMania four. Wow. The main event at WrestleMania for his first match we ever had. The first time we were ever in the ring together. I believe he would map that, And for a guy who came from a wrestling background, he liked to map it all out. And I was surprised, but I said okay. But I would add a couple of things in there. I said, look as we’re doing this, if I have something that comes to mind, give me the grace to let’s do it if it’s a spot. But we’re always going to come back to this. And so he was fine as long as I gave him that security. And I think that a lot of times, that was just it. He was so intent on the match being perfect. It wasn’t that it wasn’t that hard. I mean, because it was wrestling and something I was very familiar with. But yeah, we did it.”

On their Steel Cage match at MSG:

“I mean, that’s the best cage match I ever had. And of course, it used to be the, I think the old rules for a cage match was you had to go over the top to the floor. Yes.”

On changes made to the steel cage match rules where you could climb out of the cage:

“I liked it. I mean, because all that time, there were several times during the match where one of us is up, and the other guy’s down, and it looks like I’m going to make it. And then I don’t, and it looks like he’s going to make it, and he doesn’t. And, so, there was a lot of suspense.”

On whether he felt he carried Randy Savage during their matches:

“No. Again, Meltzer’s a writer; what does he know about what goes on in wrestling? It’s kind of like, I had never had that. I never felt like I was working harder than Randy or I was, I guess he was saying I was carrying it. At the end of the day, if you’re a good heel, that’s what ultimately you’re going to do. You don’t just sit on your butt in the middle of the ring and hold, and, yeah, at the end of the day, it’s like I would always build a match to give the babyface the big hot comeback. And at the end of that comeback, you’re one of two things that will happen. You’re either going to give him the screwjob. And go on to the next match or he’s going to win. He had already won, the first time we ever met, and became the tournament champion. And I happened to be the last guy that he had to wrestle. But now he’s the champ, And I’m chasing the champ. So you’re not going to, and I won’t beat him. I won’t beat him, especially if it’s not televised or in a big event. Right. So we’re going all over the country. We’re sending all these spots. And so, I would get my heat on him and give him a big comeback. And many times, I would like to stop him again, would look like, oh no, DiBiase’s going to get it, and he’d reverse it on me and win. A good heel also knows how to take care of himself.”

