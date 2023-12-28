During his appearance on Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg went off on Vince McMahon for not giving him a retirement match in WWE after he promised he would.

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022, Goldberg’s contract with the company expired. In a previous interview, he stated that WWE owed him a retirement match.

As seen below, Ivar has offered to fill that role for the WWE Hall of Famer.