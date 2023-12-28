There were discussions earlier this year regarding a potential reunion of The Hurt Business, consisting of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, with the inclusion of NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. However, with Benjamin’s departure, the group will not be reuniting with the original members.
During an interview with Vibe, Hayes was questioned about the possibility of joining a revamped version of The Hurt Business.
“Shoot, that’d be cool,” he said enthusiastically. “Right now I’m so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It’s going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I’m not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me and we can talk business. Respect to them [,though,] because they’re my brothers for real.”