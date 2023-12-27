Goldberg went off on Vince McMahon for not allowing him to end his career on his own terms and giving him a retirement match in WWE.

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022, Goldberg’s contract with the company expired. In a previous interview, he stated that WWE owed him a retirement match.

During his appearance on Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg criticized McMahon for not following through with the retirement match promise.

“Vince is like Dana White. He’s the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked. As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn’t work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of shit as far as I’m concerned,” stated Goldberg.

