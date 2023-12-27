Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Addition Arena in Orlando, FL.

The top match on the card is Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland, as Dynamite will feature the finals of both the Gold and Blue League Continental Classic Tournament.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen

Keith Lee to appear

Renee Paquette to interview Mariah May