Sammy Guevara got a concussion at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. He was teaming up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

After the show, Don Callis announced that Guevara was not allowed to wrestle due to his medical condition, although he never mentioned the concussion.

Guevara returned to television on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Guevara opened up about the concussion while speaking to Chris Van Vliet.

“I’m cleared, I’m good (following concussion at AEW WrestleDream). That was crazy. You know, I do the cutter so much and then the stupidest things. Oh, this cutter that I do all the time. This time, just bumped my head on the canvas, and then saw the future. And if you go back there, you can tell like, okay, maybe he’s not good. But I didn’t know at that time. I actually thought that they had a match booked for me that Wednesday, I thought it was good. And then it was until like, a couple days later, I was really feeling it. And then Tay (Melo) contacted the doctor. ‘Are you dizzy?’ ‘No. Just, like, the lights are bothering me.’ ‘Are you throwing up?’ ‘No, no.’ Thankfully, it wasn’t like that. But I had a headache and stuff and it was the lights were bothering me. Like bright lights. Like my future is bright. But yeah, then they obviously took me off and let me chill and send me to some people to see. But yeah, that was probably the longest I’ve been out of wrestling so far. It’s been since October 1st. But man, that match (against Matt Hardy at All Out 2020), you know, unfortunately, it’s remembered as one of the worst moments in AEW, but I think it was a lot of learning from all aspects of what to do in a situation like that. You know, and I’m just happy Matt was okay. I remember when I was in the back, like, crying, so upset. He’s like a hero of mine. And stuff keeps happening because the chair thing just happened like (a) couple weeks before that. And I followed him to the hospital and I stayed with him until like five in the morning to make sure he was good.”

